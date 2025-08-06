Senators Booker and Kim Slam Stock Trading Millionaire Politicians Like Mikie Sherrill, Call for Ban on Insider Trading in D.C.

Trenton, NJ – Senator Andy Kim publicly endorsed Congresswoman Mikie Sherrill for New Jersey governor, but this week, he posted a pointed criticism of elected officials who personally profit from stock trading while in office — remarks that follow scrutiny over Sherrill’s own financial dealings.

In a joint statement with Senator Cory Booker, Kim praised Sherrill’s military background, bipartisan work in Congress, and recent primary victory, calling her a “fighter” and a “fierce champion” for New Jersey. The endorsement framed her as the Democratic choice to take on what the senators described as national threats to democracy and affordability.

However, on Tuesday, Kim shared a sharply worded post on X (formerly Twitter), stating, “The American people shouldn’t have to question the integrity of their elected officials… we must ban the owning of individual stocks among all 3 branches of government.” He continued, “Your public servants should be concerned about you, not their own bottom lines.”

This comes as Mikie Sherrill’s own stock trading

Kim did not name Sherrill in the post, but the timing raised eyebrows as Sherrill has faced recent backlash for violating House ethics rules related to stock trading. Since taking office, she has amassed an estimated $7 million net worth in part through stock sales and trades — a fact that has been criticized by watchdogs and ethics advocates.

Kim has also endorsed former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who has long been criticized for her household’s lucrative stock trades made during her tenure in Congress.

The apparent contradiction between Kim’s public stance on stock trading and his endorsements of lawmakers accused of benefiting from it personally has drawn scrutiny from critics who question whether the senator is willing to apply his ethics standard uniformly across the party.

Will the real Andy Kim please stand up?

Sherrill has not publicly commented on Kim’s post or the ethics criticism tied to her investment activity. The governor’s race in New Jersey is expected to draw national attention as Democrats aim to hold the seat in a high-stakes election year.

――――――――――――――――――――――――――――――――――――――

Key Points

Sen. Andy Kim endorsed Mikie Sherrill for governor while also criticizing elected officials who profit from stock trading

Sherrill has faced ethics violations and scrutiny for stock trades totaling millions in personal gain since taking office

Kim did not name Sherrill directly, but critics noted the timing of his comments and his past endorsements