Shirtless gunman wanted after attempted robbery on D Street

WASHINGTON, DC – Police are searching for a man who attempted an armed robbery early Wednesday morning in Northwest DC.

Around 3:32 a.m., officers responded to the 1700 block of D Street NW for reports of an attempted robbery. The suspect is described as a Black male with no shirt, armed with a black handgun, and last seen in a black BMW with unknown Virginia tags.

Detectives are investigating and asking anyone with information to contact them at (202) 727-9099 or text tips to 50411.

