Shirtless gunman wanted after attempted robbery on D Street

Man sought after attempted robbery on D Street

by Local News Report
Photo 21558304 © Julie Feinstein | Dreamstime.com

WASHINGTON, DCPolice are searching for a man who attempted an armed robbery early Wednesday morning in Northwest DC.

Around 3:32 a.m., officers responded to the 1700 block of D Street NW for reports of an attempted robbery. The suspect is described as a Black male with no shirt, armed with a black handgun, and last seen in a black BMW with unknown Virginia tags.

Detectives are investigating and asking anyone with information to contact them at (202) 727-9099 or text tips to 50411.

––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––

Key Points

  • An attempted armed robbery occurred around 3:30 a.m. on D Street NW.
  • The suspect was described as a shirtless Black male armed with a handgun.
  • He fled in a black BMW with unknown Virginia tags.
Related News:  Life without parole for man who killed girlfriend and her son, leaving 8-year-old boy with the bodies
author avatar
Local News Report
See Full Bio

You may also like

Thief caught on camera stealing from car in...

Man charged with posing as trooper pulled over...

Gunfire erupts at Toms River apartment complex late...

Lime bike bandits hit victim on popular DC...

Masked trio sought in armed robbery on Benning...

Police nab two teens in Swann Street attempted...

You can't access this website

Shore News Network provides free news to users. No paywalls. No subscriptions. Please support us by disabling ad blocker or using a different browser and trying again.