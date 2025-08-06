Thief caught on camera stealing from car in Wilkes Barre

by Local News Report

WILKES-BARRE, PA – A 44-year-old woman reported items stolen from her vehicle after a thief broke in on Brook Street, police said.

Officers responded to the home on Tuesday at about 6:46 p.m. for a report of theft from a motor vehicle. The victim told police that an unknown suspect entered her car around 12:17 a.m. and took an undetermined number of items.

Surveillance footage of the incident was provided to investigators, and the case remains under investigation.

