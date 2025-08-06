Think Your Car Is Safe? Not Always — NJ Police Share Theft Prevention Tips

Car theft in New Jersey has seen a significant decline in recent years. In 2024, approximately 14,755 motor vehicles were stolen statewide, according to the New Jersey State Police, down by 11% from the previous year. This still averages to about 40 stolen vehicles per day. Along the Jersey Shore, from Toms River to Lakewood, local police continue to warn residents about thieves targeting vacation homes, parked cars, and even breaking into homes to steal key fobs.

Local law enforcement, in collaboration with the State Police Auto Theft Task Force, has ramped up efforts to dismantle theft rings using home invasions and signal-relay technology. From 2023 to 2024, these efforts resulted in a 27.8% reduction in auto thefts in Morris County through intelligence-led patrols and community cooperation.

Why New Jersey Is a Target — And What Police See

Newark consistently ranks highest in both real numbers and per‑capita car theft rates across the state, with roughly 1.99 thefts per 1,000 residents in 2025. Jersey City faces similar concerns, with an estimated $10 million in vehicle theft losses for 2025, or about $73 per household.

Shore towns soak up seasonal traffic and footfall. In summer 2023, police highlighted a spike in car thefts among visitors in beach communities. Organized groups targeted rental cars and vehicles parked in quiet driveways. In South Jersey neighborhoods, including Cherry Hill and Evesham, thieves ramped up break-ins aimed at stealing key fobs from unlocked vehicles.

Aggressive theft methods now rely on technology: Kia and Hyundai models without immobilizers remain top targets, which contribute to a significant rise in thefts linked to key-relay hacks.

Tips From Police: 8 Ways to Protect Your Vehicle

1. Use Tools Before Purchase or Resale

Researching a vehicle’s title history adds one more layer of control over potential fraud. A trusted car title finder can reveal salvage records, theft claims, or liens that make a car riskier to own or easier to steal. It can also help identify red flags that make a car more likely to be stolen or flipped.

2. Lock Doors Even at Home

Most thefts happen when cars sit in driveways or near front doors. A locked door gives thieves pause. Criminals often look for easy targets, and an unlocked car is one of the easiest.

3. Keep Key Fobs Away From Exits

Signal‑relay attacks succeed when fobs rest near windows or doors. Secure them in shielded containers or far from the entry point. A simple metal box or RFID pouch can block those signals completely.

4. Add Visible Security

Simple physical barriers make a car harder to steal on impulse. Police say even cheap devices deter opportunists. Thieves tend to skip vehicles that take extra time or effort to break into.

5. Never Leave Your Vehicle Running Unattended

Stealing running cars remains a top method for thieves, especially during winter mornings or when warming up your engine. It only takes seconds for someone to jump in and drive away.

6. Park in Well-Lit, Populated Areas

Off-street lots or homes with visible surveillance discourage theft attempts. Bright lighting and active areas increase the risk of being caught. Thieves usually avoid spots where they feel exposed.

7. Keep Valuables Hidden

Cases like Cherry Hill reports show smash‑and‑grabs lead to bigger crimes when fobs or door openers are inside. Even an empty bag in plain sight can tempt someone to break a window.

8. Install GPS Tracking or VIN Etching

Aftermarket tracking systems and VIN etching discourage resale. Marked and trackable vehicles are recovered faster by the police. These measures make it more difficult for thieves to profit from stolen vehicles.

Stronger Together: Police and Community Responses in NJ

The New Jersey State Police operates the Real Time Crime Center, which connects federal, state, and local agencies to share auto theft intelligence in real time. Congressman Josh Gottheimer championed legislation to re-establish the National Auto Theft Bureau, designed to enhance cross-jurisdictional coordination and streamline efforts to combat auto theft nationwide.

Neighborhood Watch programs across shore towns now circulate real‑time alerts through Facebook groups and local bulletins. These community alerts led to arrests of relay thieves targeting SUVs in Brick and Toms River last summer.

Tip lines and anonymous crime reporting remain vital. Residents who report suspicious vans or “droppers” help police act before theft occurs.

Final Thought — Don’t Let Convenience Cost You a Car

New Jersey may have seen a recent drop in theft rates, but organized theft rings remain active in escape routes near ports and highways. A little prevention goes a long way. Vehicles with immobilizers or shielded fobs are less likely to be targeted. Drivers who follow simple security tips can avoid losses that may amount to thousands of dollars.

Local police have resources and task forces in place. Their message is clear: your vigilance matters. Keep keys safe, lock your car, avoid temptation by hiding valuables, and turn curiosity into action before theft becomes your reality.