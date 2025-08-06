Toms River summer concert to feature NJ British Invasion and fireworks at Shelter Cove

Music, fireworks, and food will light up Shelter Cove Beach this Sunday night.

by Breaking Local News Report

Toms River, NJ – Music and fireworks are coming to Shelter Cove Beach this Sunday night as part of Toms River’s ongoing summer concert series, another free community concert presented by Mayor Dan Rodrick and the recreation department.

The event kicks off at 7 p.m. on August 10 with a performance by NJ British Invasion, followed by a fireworks display immediately after the show. The family-friendly evening will take place on the bayfront, with plenty of space for beachgoers to enjoy the entertainment.

Boaters are welcome to anchor in the Cove and listen from the water, while bicyclists are encouraged to ride in. For those driving, parking will be available at Shelter Cove and at Toms River High School East, with shuttle service running from the auxiliary lot. Officials recommend using the shuttle to avoid congestion.

Attendees are advised to arrive early to secure a good spot on the beach. Blankets and chairs are welcome, but pets should be left at home.

Food will be available on-site, including frozen treats from Kona Ice of the Jersey Shore and a food truck for those looking to grab a bite during the evening.

Key Points

  • NJ British Invasion to perform at 7 p.m. Sunday, August 10 at Shelter Cove Beach
  • Fireworks show follows the concert, with boaters and bicyclists welcome to attend
  • Shuttle service available from Toms River High School East to Shelter Cove
