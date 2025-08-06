Two teens shot one critically near Broad Street after gunfire hits car in overnight chaos

Philadelphia, PA – A late-night shooting erupted early Wednesday morning near Broad and Clearfield Streets, leaving two teenagers wounded and a car riddled with bullets before crashing into a pole, police said.

Just after 1 a.m., officers from the 25th District responded to a report of a person with a gun and a male shot on the highway. When they arrived, they found two males, ages 18 and 19, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The 18-year-old had been shot twice in the abdomen and once in the left leg. Police rushed him to Temple University Hospital, where he remains in critical condition. The 19-year-old victim was transported by medics to the same hospital and is listed in stable condition.

At the scene, police found an unoccupied black Audi sedan that had slammed into a pole at the southwest corner of the intersection. The vehicle had sustained multiple bullet strikes, indicating it may have been involved in the shooting. Two firearms were recovered nearby, and the area was secured by investigators.

The Philadelphia Police Department’s Shooting Investigation Group is now leading the case. As of Wednesday morning, no arrests have been made and no motive has been determined.

Key Points

Two male victims, ages 18 and 19, were shot near Broad and Clearfield early Wednesday

One teen remains in critical condition; a vehicle struck by gunfire crashed into a pole

Police recovered two firearms at the scene and continue to investigate