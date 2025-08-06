Urgent search underway for missing 11-year-old girl last seen in Pittsburgh neighborhood

Pittsburgh, PA – She was last seen on a quiet street in Sheraden on Monday evening — now, police are urgently searching for 11-year-old Jordyn Redman, who vanished under suspicious circumstances and may be in the company of an adult male.

Redman was last spotted between 5:30 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. on Adon Street, wearing a white T-shirt with a Pink logo and black pants. She is described as 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing approximately 160 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Investigators believe she may be in the Carrick or Beltzhoover neighborhoods and note that she frequently visits Market Square and Zara Street in Knoxville. Authorities said the girl does not have a cellphone, raising concerns about her ability to reach out for help.

The Pittsburgh Bureau of Police Special Victims Unit is handling the investigation and is urging anyone with information to come forward immediately. They released details of the case Tuesday morning as the search intensified citywide.

Redman’s possible connection to an adult male and her known movements across multiple Pittsburgh neighborhoods have heightened urgency in the case.

Anyone with tips on her whereabouts is urged to contact the Special Victims Unit at (412) 323-7141 or call 911.

