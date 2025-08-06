Westchester clerk busted for shaking down daycare providers

WHITE PLAINS, NY – A senior audit clerk for Westchester County’s Department of Social Services is facing a string of criminal charges after being accused of demanding bribes from daycare providers in exchange for processing their reimbursement checks.

Cheryl Spencer, 61, of Mount Vernon, was arrested and arraigned Tuesday in White Plains City Court. Prosecutors say between June 2024 and April 2025, Spencer targeted at least five daycare centers participating in the Child Day Care Assistance program by soliciting cash payments to expedite state-funded reimbursements.

As part of her duties, Spencer handled the paperwork and checks issued by the county to reimburse child care centers providing subsidized services to low-income families. Authorities allege she told providers they would not receive their checks unless they paid her directly.

In one case, a provider reportedly paid Spencer $200 in cash and received a check shortly afterward. That provider ultimately paid more than $1,000 over several months to continue receiving timely payments. Four other daycare centers have made similar claims.

Spencer is charged with five counts each of felony bribe receiving, criminal solicitation, and official misconduct. She was released on her own recognizance as the charges are not bail-eligible. Temporary orders of protection have been issued to all five providers involved.

Spencer has been placed on administrative leave without pay and is expected to appear in court again on August 26.

