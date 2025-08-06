Wildwoods Convention Center bringing back massive collectibles show this month

Wildwoods, NJ – It kicks off Friday, August 22, when the Wildwoods Convention Center once again becomes a treasure trove for collectors as the Sports Card, Toys, Comics and Collectibles Show returns for a three-day run.

The family-friendly expo, presented by RK Sports Promotions, will feature over 200 vendor tables loaded with everything from vintage sports cards to Funko Pops, Pokémon, Yu-Gi-Oh, Magic, comic books, action figures, video games, Beanie Babies, Legos, and even antiques.

The event runs through Sunday, August 24, and admission is free for all attendees.

Collectors and casual fans alike can browse and shop from a massive selection of items both new and nostalgic. Vendors will also offer trading card supplies, memorabilia, posters, coins, t-shirts, and more. Show hours are 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

The Wildwoods event has become a staple among collectors up and down the East Coast and is expected to draw thousands of visitors over the weekend.

For a full schedule and vendor information, interested attendees can visit www.RKSportsPromotions.com or call 732-690-2476.

