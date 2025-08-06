Winning lottery ticket sold at Mineola convenience store

Mineola player wins $18K TAKE 5 jackpot with ticket bought at convenience store

by Local News Report
Stack of bank packages of hundred dollars, fifty dollars and twenty dollar bills. Paper money, pile of 100, 50 and 20 US dollars banknotes, isometric view. Vector illustration on white background

MINEOLA, NY – A lucky Nassau County lottery player is starting the week with a big win after scoring more than $18,000 in Tuesday’s TAKE 5 midday drawing.

The New York Lottery announced that the $18,199.50 top-prize ticket was sold at Grab & Go Convenience Store, located at 211 2nd Street in Mineola.

TAKE 5 numbers are drawn from 1 to 39 twice daily at 2:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m., and prizes may be claimed up to one year from the drawing date.

The New York Lottery, which contributed $3.6 billion to public schools across the state in the last fiscal year, remains North America’s largest and most profitable lottery.

Related News:  Freeport 7 Eleven scores top prize lottery winner

––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––

Key Points

  • A $18,199.50 TAKE 5 top-prize ticket was sold at Grab & Go Convenience Store in Mineola.
  • The winning ticket was for the Aug. 5 midday drawing.
  • TAKE 5 drawings occur twice daily, and winners have one year to claim prizes.
author avatar
Local News Report
See Full Bio

You may also like

Giant Eagle store sells $1 million-winning lottery ticket...

$147K lottery ticket sold at beverage store in...

Montgomery County player wins massive $430K lottery jackpot

Bronx candy shop sells top prize winning lottery...

Bridges renamed to honor two fallen New York...

Prince George’s County couple wins $50K from scratch...

You can't access this website

Shore News Network provides free news to users. No paywalls. No subscriptions. Please support us by disabling ad blocker or using a different browser and trying again.