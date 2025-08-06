Winning lottery ticket sold at Mineola convenience store

MINEOLA, NY – A lucky Nassau County lottery player is starting the week with a big win after scoring more than $18,000 in Tuesday’s TAKE 5 midday drawing.

The New York Lottery announced that the $18,199.50 top-prize ticket was sold at Grab & Go Convenience Store, located at 211 2nd Street in Mineola.

TAKE 5 numbers are drawn from 1 to 39 twice daily at 2:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m., and prizes may be claimed up to one year from the drawing date.

The New York Lottery, which contributed $3.6 billion to public schools across the state in the last fiscal year, remains North America’s largest and most profitable lottery.

