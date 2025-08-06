Woman attacked during altercation in Wilkes Barre store

WILKES-BARRE, PA – A woman was hospitalized after being assaulted by a male suspect during a reported altercation inside a Spring Street business Tuesday night.

At approximately 9:28 p.m., officers responded to a report of a fight in progress at the location. When they arrived, they spoke with a 42-year-old woman who said she had been involved in a dispute with another woman inside the business when a man approached and physically assaulted her before fleeing the scene.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment. Her condition has not been released.

The investigation is ongoing as officers work to identify and locate the male suspect involved.

––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––

Key Points