Woman attacked during altercation in Wilkes Barre store

Woman assaulted during altercation inside Spring Street business in Wilkes-Barre

by Local News Report
Photo 160390686 | Car © Viorel Margineanu | Dreamstime.com

WILKES-BARRE, PA – A woman was hospitalized after being assaulted by a male suspect during a reported altercation inside a Spring Street business Tuesday night.

At approximately 9:28 p.m., officers responded to a report of a fight in progress at the location. When they arrived, they spoke with a 42-year-old woman who said she had been involved in a dispute with another woman inside the business when a man approached and physically assaulted her before fleeing the scene.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment. Her condition has not been released.

The investigation is ongoing as officers work to identify and locate the male suspect involved.

––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––

Key Points

  • A 42-year-old woman was assaulted inside a business on Spring Street Tuesday night.
  • The male suspect fled the scene after the attack.
  • The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment, and the case remains under investigation.
author avatar
Local News Report
See Full Bio

You may also like

Jackson Township man arrested in Howell homicide case

Police release suspect image in fatal New Jersey...

Man found guilty in long-term abuse case involving...

Robocall crackdown begins as Pennsylvania targets 37 telecom...

Pennsylvania man charged for threatening to kill Trump...

Dove and goose hunting season countdown begins across...

You can't access this website

Shore News Network provides free news to users. No paywalls. No subscriptions. Please support us by disabling ad blocker or using a different browser and trying again.