Woman attacked during altercation in Wilkes Barre store

98
WILKES-BARRE, PA – A woman was hospitalized after being assaulted by a male suspect during a reported altercation inside a Spring Street business Tuesday night.
At approximately 9:28 p.m., officers responded to a report of a fight in progress at the location. When they arrived, they spoke with a 42-year-old woman who said she had been involved in a dispute with another woman inside the business when a man approached and physically assaulted her before fleeing the scene.
The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment. Her condition has not been released.
The investigation is ongoing as officers work to identify and locate the male suspect involved.
––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––
Key Points
- A 42-year-old woman was assaulted inside a business on Spring Street Tuesday night.
- The male suspect fled the scene after the attack.
- The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment, and the case remains under investigation.