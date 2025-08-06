Woman busted with ‘headache powder’ at Disney World turns out to be meth

Orlando, FL – She called it “headache powder,” but security at Walt Disney World didn’t buy it — and neither did police, who arrested a Kentucky woman after methamphetamine was found in her bag at the park’s ticketing center.

Brandi Asher, 37, was taken into custody on May 20 after a routine bag check revealed a suspicious tin container, according to an arrest affidavit reviewed this week. A security officer flagged the item after noticing two small plastic baggies and a pen-shaped cylinder inside.

When questioned, Asher allegedly referred to the contents as “goodies” and said it was for headaches. However, a field test conducted by police confirmed that the powder was methamphetamine.

The incident occurred before Asher was able to enter any of the Disney World parks. She was arrested on the spot and charged with possession of a controlled substance.

Court records show she was later booked into the Orange County Jail. Details about her bond or legal representation were not immediately available.

Walt Disney World enforces strict security protocols at all entry points, including bag checks and metal detectors, which led to the discovery before Asher could access any park areas.

The arrest adds to a growing list of guests being caught with illegal substances while attempting to enter the popular Florida resort.

Key Points

  • A Kentucky woman was arrested at Disney World after meth was found in her bag
  • She allegedly claimed it was “headache powder” when confronted by security
  • Police conducted a field test, which came back positive for methamphetamine
