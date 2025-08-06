Woman held against her will during domestic dispute at Woodbridge apartment

A North Carolina man was charged after allegedly refusing to let a woman leave during a heated apartment fight.

by Breaking Local News Report

Woodbridge, VA – It happened Monday morning when a woman reported to police that an argument the night before at a Woodbridge apartment turned physical and left her unable to leave the residence.

Officers responded around 7:29 a.m. to the River Oaks Apartments on the 16700 block of Blackjack Oak Lane to investigate the domestic incident. According to police, the victim, a 45-year-old woman, got into a verbal altercation with a male acquaintance that escalated when he pushed her and then physically prevented her from exiting the apartment.

Eventually, the parties separated and the woman contacted police. She sustained minor injuries but did not require hospitalization.

Following an investigation, police arrested 53-year-old Bryant Lee Hardy of Durham, North Carolina. He was charged with abduction and domestic assault and battery.

Hardy is being held on a $1,500 unsecured bond. A court date has not yet been set.

