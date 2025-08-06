Woman stabbed and beaten with pipe in Newark shop fight as cops search for ‘Shakira’

A Newark brawl turned bloody when a woman was stabbed and beaten with a pipe in broad daylight.

by Breaking Local News Report

Newark, NJ – A woman was stabbed in the hand and struck with a pipe during a violent fight inside a downtown Newark business last Tuesday, and police are now asking for the public’s help to identify the suspect — a woman known only as “Shakira.”

The brutal assault occurred between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. on July 29 at a business located near the intersection of Court Street and Washington Street, according to Newark Public Safety officials. The altercation escalated when the suspect pulled a silver knife and stabbed the victim in the hand during the struggle.

After the stabbing, the suspect allegedly grabbed a small black pipe from a nearby trash can and used it to hit the woman before bystanders stepped in to separate the two.

The victim later went to University Hospital for treatment of her injuries, which were not considered life-threatening.

Newark police released a description of the suspect, who is believed to be about 5-foot-7, 130 pounds, with a light-brown complexion. She is known to go by the name “Shakira.”

Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact the Newark Police Division’s 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line. Tips may be eligible for a reward and will remain confidential.

Key Points

  • A woman was stabbed and hit with a pipe during a fight inside a Newark business
  • The suspect, known as “Shakira,” used a knife and pipe during the attack
  • Police are seeking the public’s help to identify the suspect, who fled the scene
