$1 million Powerball prize lands in small Pennsylvania borough

Lansford, PA – A Powerball player in Carbon County is holding a ticket worth $1 million after matching all five white balls in Monday night’s drawing, according to the Pennsylvania Lottery.

The winning ticket, sold at Boyer’s Food Markets at 500 West Bertsch Street in Lansford Borough, matched the numbers 8, 9, 19, 31, and 38 — missing only the red Powerball 21. The ticket wins $1 million, minus applicable taxes.

Boyer’s Food Markets will receive a $5,000 bonus for selling the ticket.

The August 4 drawing produced more than 28,500 winning Powerball tickets in Pennsylvania, including over 6,500 purchased with Power Play and more than 4,100 with Double Play. Players are encouraged to check all tickets, as prizes vary by play type and match.

Powerball winners in Pennsylvania have one year from the draw date to claim prizes. Tickets purchased at retail locations should be signed immediately. Online winnings are automatically credited to players’ accounts once verified.

The Powerball jackpot now stands at an estimated $449 million annuity, or $203.9 million cash, for the next drawing on Wednesday, August 6.

