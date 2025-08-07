$1 million Powerball prize lands in small Pennsylvania borough

$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Carbon County ahead of $449 million jackpot

by Local News Report
Man holding dollar bills roll, corruption payment, dirty money, financial fraud

Lansford, PA – A Powerball player in Carbon County is holding a ticket worth $1 million after matching all five white balls in Monday night’s drawing, according to the Pennsylvania Lottery.

The winning ticket, sold at Boyer’s Food Markets at 500 West Bertsch Street in Lansford Borough, matched the numbers 8, 9, 19, 31, and 38 — missing only the red Powerball 21. The ticket wins $1 million, minus applicable taxes.

Boyer’s Food Markets will receive a $5,000 bonus for selling the ticket.

The August 4 drawing produced more than 28,500 winning Powerball tickets in Pennsylvania, including over 6,500 purchased with Power Play and more than 4,100 with Double Play. Players are encouraged to check all tickets, as prizes vary by play type and match.

Powerball winners in Pennsylvania have one year from the draw date to claim prizes. Tickets purchased at retail locations should be signed immediately. Online winnings are automatically credited to players’ accounts once verified.

The Powerball jackpot now stands at an estimated $449 million annuity, or $203.9 million cash, for the next drawing on Wednesday, August 6.

––
Key Points

  • $1 million Powerball ticket sold at Boyer’s Food Markets in Lansford, Carbon County
  • Ticket matched all five white balls in the August 4 drawing
  • Jackpot climbs to $449 million for next drawing on August 6
author avatar
Local News Report
See Full Bio

You may also like

$1 million Powerball prize lands in Bergen County...

Allentown officer charged after hitting surrendering suspect with...

Judge sends historic monument arson case to county...

Maryland man lands $50K after extra ticket falls...

Online lottery play turns into $100K payday for...

Webster Avenue assault suspect may have changed appearance...

You can't access this website

Shore News Network provides free news to users. No paywalls. No subscriptions. Please support us by disabling ad blocker or using a different browser and trying again.