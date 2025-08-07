$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Bergen County

Carlstadt, NJ – On Wednesday night, a Powerball player in Bergen County matched all five white balls to win a $1 million prize — coming just one number short of hitting the multi-state game’s $482 million jackpot.

The winning ticket was sold at Quick Chek #143, located at 720 Washington Avenue in Carlstadt. The $1 million prize was one of only two awarded nationwide in the August 6 drawing, with the other winner in Ohio.

At the same time, a Sussex County player scored a $50,000 prize after matching four white balls and the Power Ball. That ticket was purchased at Quick Chek #68 on Hampton House Road in Newton.

The winning numbers for Wednesday’s drawing were 15, 27, 43, 45, and 53. The Power Ball was 09, and the Power Play multiplier was 2. The Double Play numbers were 09, 19, 21, 33, and 46. Ten other New Jersey players won $500 prizes.

The Carlstadt ticket marks New Jersey’s third $1 million Powerball winner this year. The jackpot now rises to an estimated $482 million for Saturday’s drawing — the second-largest of 2025 so far.

Powerball jackpots claimed in 2025 include:

January 18: $328.5 million (Oregon)

March 29: $526.5 million (California)

April 26: $167.3 million (Kentucky)

May 31: $204.5 million (California)

