200-foot barge sunk off Little Egg Inlet to boost reef habitat and marine life

A sunken barge off the Jersey coast is now the newest underwater home for hundreds of sea creatures.

Little Egg Inlet, NJ – It happened in July when a 200-foot barge was carefully deployed to the bottom of the Atlantic as part of an ongoing effort to expand the Little Egg Inlet Reef and support marine ecosystems off the New Jersey coast.

The vessel, named Barge No. 199, now rests at coordinates N 39°28.307’ W 074°11.546’. The project was led by the NJDEP Fish & Wildlife’s Artificial Reef Program, with sponsorship from the Beach Haven Charter Boat Association and its Junior Mates Program. Additional backing came from the Sport Fishing Fund, a nonprofit partner of NJDEP.

Officials say the barge will serve as a vital habitat for over 150 species, including black sea bass, tautog, summer flounder, lobsters, crabs, and mussels. Artificial reef structures like this are designed to foster marine biodiversity, attract recreational fishing activity, and alleviate pressure on natural reef systems.

The Little Egg Inlet Reef is one of several artificial reef sites maintained by NJDEP along the New Jersey coastline.

Key Points

  • A 200-foot barge was deployed in July to expand Little Egg Inlet Reef
  • The project was sponsored by local charter groups and a nonprofit fishing fund
  • The reef will support more than 150 marine species including flounder and lobsters
Breaking Local News Report
