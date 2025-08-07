A Horse in New Jersey Diagnosed with Herpes Has Been Put Down

Trenton, NJ – It started when a 20-year-old mare in Sussex County suddenly showed severe neurological symptoms over the weekend and was humanely euthanized—becoming New Jersey’s first confirmed case this year of equine herpes myeloencephalopathy, a dangerous and often fatal form of equine herpes virus (EHV-1).

One week earlier, another horse on the same property displayed similar neurological symptoms and was also euthanized, though it was not tested at the time. Officials from the New Jersey Department of Agriculture have now placed the entire property under quarantine, preventing the movement of animals on and off the site and monitoring the remaining horse for signs of illness.

According to state agriculture officials, no horses from the property have been transported recently, minimizing the risk of wider transmission. The virus, though highly contagious among horses, poses no risk to humans or other domestic animals except for llamas and alpacas.

Equine herpes virus is known to cause respiratory issues, abortions in pregnant mares, and the neurologic form—EHM—which can result in paralysis or death. The virus spreads through direct contact and contaminated materials, with an incubation period typically between two to ten days.

The NJ Department of Agriculture emphasized that swift containment measures were taken to prevent any possible spread. The property will remain under strict monitoring while testing and veterinary supervision continues.

This marks the first confirmed case of EHM in New Jersey this year.

