Allentown officer charged after hitting surrendering suspect with firearm during arrest

ALLENTOWN, PA — It happened on July 23 during a pursuit that ended in Whitehall Township — now an Allentown Police officer is facing criminal charges after allegedly striking a surrendering suspect in the face with the muzzle of his gun.

Officer Abviud Carvajal surrendered Thursday morning and was charged with one felony count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and a misdemeanor count of simple assault. He was arraigned and released on $25,000 unsecured bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for August 26.

According to the Lehigh County District Attorney’s Office, the charges stem from a use-of-force incident that occurred after officers chased 30-year-old Thomas Kravitz of Philadelphia, who was wanted for allegedly threatening his girlfriend and sending her images of a firearm.

Kravitz fled in his truck after officers tried to stop him near the 700 block of North 11th Street. The pursuit ended in a crash at 13th and Pennsylvania Streets in Whitehall Township. Police say body and dash camera footage shows Kravitz standing at the rear of his vehicle with his hands raised, surrendering, when Carvajal approached him with his firearm drawn.

The footage shows Kravitz empty-handed and clearly illuminated by police lights. As another officer held him at gunpoint, Carvajal struck Kravitz in the face with the muzzle of his weapon. Kravitz fell to the ground and was later treated at a local hospital.

District Attorney Gavin P. Holihan said the video shows no evidence that Kravitz made any threatening movements or reached for a weapon prior to being struck.

A loaded .22 caliber handgun was later recovered along the pursuit route and is believed to have been discarded by Kravitz. He remains in custody at Lehigh County Jail and faces multiple charges, including illegal possession of a firearm, fleeing police, and causing an accident while unlicensed.

The investigation into the officer’s conduct was referred by Allentown Police Chief Charles Roca and conducted jointly with the DA’s Office.

