Annapolis man arrested after failed armed robbery attempt of electric bike

ANNAPOLIS, MD — An amed robbery atempt failed just after midnight Thursday when a man allegedly tried to steal an electric bicycle in front of a home on Cedar Park Road — but his escape didn’t last long.

According to police, 24-year-old Myron Dwight Pindell Jr. attempted to rob a victim at approximately 12:34 a.m. in the 1600 block of Cedar Park Road. The suspect reportedly threatened the victim during the attempted theft before fleeing the scene on foot.

Responding officers quickly canvassed the area and located Pindell near Admiral Drive and Bowman Drive, where he was taken into custody without incident.

Pindell has been charged with attempted armed robbery and other related offenses.

