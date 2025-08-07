Beloved retired NY State Police K9 Wilder dies at 13

A dedicated police K9 named in honor of a fallen trooper has died after years of loyal service.

by Breaking Local News Report

SYRACUSE, NY — His passing happened on August 5 when K9 Wilder, a retired New York State Police dog once trained in narcotics and cadaver detection, passed away at 13 and a half years old after battling age-related illness.

Wilder served alongside Zone Sergeant Mark E. Buzzard in Troop D from 2013 to 2016, where he was trained in narcotics detection, cadaver searches, and tracking. The State Police announced his death with “heavy hearts,” recognizing his loyalty and contributions during his years of service.

K9 Wilder was named in honor of Trooper Carl T. Wilder, who was killed in the line of duty in 1928 while serving with Troop K.

Though retired, Wilder remained a cherished member of the law enforcement family. The department acknowledged his service and vowed he would not be forgotten.

Key Points

  • Retired NYSP K9 Wilder died August 5 at the age of 13½.
  • Wilder served in Troop D from 2013 to 2016, trained in narcotics and cadaver detection.
  • He was named after Trooper Carl T. Wilder, killed in the line of duty in 1928.

Breaking Local News Report
Shore News Network is the Jersey Shore's #1 Independently Local News Source. Multiple sources and writers contributed to this report.
