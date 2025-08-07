BMX stunts fire up National Night Out as hundreds pack Stafford Township event

Stafford Township, NJ – It was a packed evening of high-flying stunts, live music, and neighborly spirit as hundreds gathered for Stafford Township’s annual National Night Out celebration on Tuesday.

Families filled the grounds for the community-building event, which featured jaw-dropping performances from Dialed Action BMX riders and a special K-9 demonstration by the New Jersey Department of Corrections Special Operations Unit. Children and adults alike gathered around with wide eyes as the stunts flew overhead and K-9s demonstrated tactical training skills.

Adding to the energy, former Community Policing Officer Chris Fritz and his band delivered a live concert that had the crowd moving, while the event grounds were filled with smiling faces, local vendors, and first responders engaging with the public.

Behind the scenes, Stafford EMS, Fire Department, Public Works, and Recreation teams worked to keep everything running smoothly. The Stafford Township Police Department thanked the community for the strong turnout and recognized the local businesses who helped sponsor the event, including Barlow Buick/GMC, Lazaro Realty Group, AMI AtlantiCare, Ocean Pediatric Associates, and several others.

National Night Out, held annually across the country, aims to build stronger bonds between communities and law enforcement. In Stafford Township, officials say the event keeps growing each year.

Plans are already underway for next summer’s event.

