Boston man arrested in Weymouth after June shooting in Brighton

BOSTON, MA — It happened just after 9 p.m. on June 17 when a man was shot on North Beacon Street in Brighton — now, nearly two months later, police say the suspected gunman has been caught.

Justice Grubb, 22, of Boston, was arrested Thursday morning in Weymouth by the Boston Police Fugitive Unit, with help from the Massachusetts Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section and the Weymouth Police Department. He was taken into custody near 79 Central Street and is expected to be arraigned in Brighton District Court.

Grubb was wanted on a straight warrant for multiple charges including assault to murder, carrying a loaded firearm without a license, illegal possession of ammunition, and discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling.

The arrest follows a June 17 shooting in the area of 282 North Beacon Street. Officers from District D-14 responded around 9:20 p.m. and found an adult male with a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators allege Grubb fired the shots that night, prompting a search that ended Thursday with his arrest outside the city.

Key Points

Justice Grubb, 22, was arrested in Weymouth for a June shooting in Brighton.

The shooting left one man injured and led to multiple firearm-related charges.

Grubb faces arraignment in Brighton District Court on serious charges including assault to murder.