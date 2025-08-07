Crab legs and cash as big Maryland lottery prize fuels team lunch

Upper Marlboro, MD – It happened after a moment of lottery inspiration when a trucking company operator from Prince George’s County played the Pick 5 and hit a $50,000 jackpot in the July 26 midday drawing.

The Upper Marlboro man claimed his prize on Wednesday at Maryland Lottery headquarters in Baltimore. A casual player who only plays when he feels lucky, he has now added a second major win to his record, having previously won $20,000.

He plans to use part of the prize to buy crab legs for his mother and treat his staff to a lunch celebration.

The winning ticket was purchased at University Market, located at 3201 St. Paul Street in Baltimore. The retailer will receive a $500 bonus, equal to 1% of the prize amount, for selling the winning ticket.

Pick 5 continues to be one of Maryland’s most popular daily draw games, offering a chance at big prizes for small wagers.

