Crowds turn out as Brick Township celebrates National Night Out and police youth camp graduation

BRICK TOWNSHIP, NJ — It was a night of community connection and celebration at Windward Beach Park as residents gathered for Brick Township’s National Night Out Against Crime and honored the latest graduates of the police youth camp.

The Brick Township Police Department thanked residents for turning out in large numbers Tuesday evening to engage with officers, explore police equipment, and meet members of the K-9 unit. The department called the event a success and credited the public’s participation with helping strengthen ties between law enforcement and the community.

Also celebrated were the graduates of the Brick Township Police Youth Camp. Police officials praised the students for their dedication, teamwork, and commitment during the program. The department says the camp plays a vital role in fostering future leaders and encouraging positive youth-police relationships.

The event is part of the annual National Night Out, held across the country to promote community policing and crime prevention.

