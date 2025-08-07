DOGE official Edward ‘Big Balls’ Coristine attacked in botched carjacking on Swann Street

Washington, DC – Just after 3:00 a.m. Sunday, a man widely known in the District for his role in the Department of Government Efficiency — and by the nickname “Big Balls” — was assaulted during a failed carjacking on Swann Street NW.

Edward Coristine, a well-known city official and longtime fixture in the DC government, was standing beside his vehicle near the 1400 block of Swann Street when a group of suspects approached him and another individual. The suspects demanded the keys to the car before attacking Coristine in the street.

The assault was cut short when a marked MPD cruiser arrived on the block, sending the attackers fleeing. Two suspects — a 15-year-old boy and a 15-year-old girl from Hyattsville, Maryland — were quickly arrested by officers at the scene and charged with unarmed carjacking.

Coristine was treated on scene by DC Fire and EMS for injuries sustained during the altercation.

Now, police are looking for a third suspect who fled the scene and is considered a person of interest. Surveillance footage from nearby cameras captured an image of the individual, and police have released photos in hopes the public can help identify him.

MPD is urging anyone with information to contact them as the investigation continues.

Key Points

Edward Coristine, a DC official known for his role in the Department of Government Efficiency, was assaulted in a failed carjacking

The attack occurred around 3 a.m. Sunday on Swann Street NW; two 15-year-olds were arrested at the scene

Police are seeking a third suspect captured on surveillance footage and have released images for public assistance