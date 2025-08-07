Driver injured after fatally striking pedestrian in Spotsylvania

Spotsylvania County, VA – It happened in the early morning darkness on Monday when a man trying to cross a poorly lit section of Patriot Highway was fatally struck by a vehicle, sparking a violent reaction from his companion.

Just before 3 a.m., deputies responded to the 10400 block of Patriot Highway, where they found 41-year-old Quinton Howard critically injured. He was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

Investigators determined that Howard and another man were attempting to cross the road when Howard continued into the path of oncoming traffic while his companion stopped. Howard was hit by a passing vehicle.

Immediately after the crash, the second man reportedly ran to the vehicle and began assaulting the driver, who remained at the scene. Deputies said the driver sustained injuries during the attack and required medical attention.

The area where the incident occurred was unlit at the time, and both pedestrians were wearing dark clothing, which may have contributed to the collision.

The driver is cooperating with the investigation.

Key Points

  • Quinton Howard, 41, was killed while crossing Patriot Highway in Spotsylvania
  • His companion attacked the driver after the crash, causing additional injuries
