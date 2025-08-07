Dynamic Duo Maple & Waffle Seek Forever Home After a Lifetime of Friendship

by Breaking Local News Report
In a quiet corner of the Associated Humane Popcorn Park Shelter, two inseparable souls are waiting patiently for the next chapter of their lives to begin.

Maple and Waffle, a bonded pair of 8-year-old canine companions, are stealing hearts at first sight—and they’re hoping yours is next.

With soft eyes, graying muzzles, and matching wagging tails, these best friends have grown up side by side. Now, they’re searching for one loving home where they can continue their journey together.

“These two are a perfect pair,” says a staff member at the shelter. “They walk beautifully on leash, ride like champs in the car, and are just as happy playing as they are snuggling on the couch. They’re affectionate, calm, and bring out the best in each other.”

Despite the challenges that come with age, Maple and Waffle are healthy, spirited, and full of love to give. Their loyalty to one another is unmatched, and shelter staff say their bond brings comfort not only to each other—but also to everyone lucky enough to spend time with them.

In honor of the national Clear The Shelters initiative, the Associated Humane Society is offering “name your price” adoption fees throughout the month of August—making now the perfect time to bring home a pair of pets who are already perfectly in sync.

“This is a rare opportunity to adopt a ready-made family,” says the shelter. “All they need is a cozy home and a person willing to open their heart to two deserving girls.”

Shore News Network is the Jersey Shore's #1 Independently Local News Source. Multiple sources and writers contributed to this report.

