Early Morning Lakewood Fire Rips Through Westgate Orthodox Jewish Community

A two-alarm fire erupted around 4 a.m. this morning at the Westgate apartment complex, a high-density Orthodox Jewish community located near the Jackson-Lakewood border.

Flames tore through one of the buildings at 70 Sanz Town Road, triggering a rapid response from multiple fire departments across Ocean County. Command on scene quickly escalated the fire to a second alarm, calling in additional manpower and resources from Brick, Howell, and Station 58.

Fire crews stretched three hose lines—two of which were actively used—to battle the flames. Defensive operations were initially underway but were later suspended as crews shifted to interior attacks. By mid-morning, the fire was brought under control, with no further threat of spread. Thankfully, no injuries have been reported at this time.

The Ocean County Fire Marshal is on scene investigating the cause of the blaze, while firefighters continue opening up walls and ceilings to extinguish lingering hot spots. Residents in the tightly packed Westgate development were left shaken but safe, thanks to the fast-moving response from local emergency teams.