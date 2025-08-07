Fatal DC-295 crash leaves man dead as car occupants flee on foot

Washington, DC – A man was struck and killed by a speeding car on DC-295 near Pennsylvania Avenue early Saturday morning, and the vehicle’s occupants fled the scene on foot without identifying themselves.

Just before 2:30 a.m. on August 2, officers from the Sixth District responded to reports of a crash in the northbound lanes of DC-295. At the scene, police found an adult male pedestrian, later identified as 58-year-old Lee Clark of Capitol Heights, Maryland, unconscious and not breathing.

DC Fire and EMS attempted lifesaving measures, but Clark was pronounced dead at the scene.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a blue 2025 Toyota Camry had been traveling at a high rate of speed in the second lane from the I-695 ramp merging into northbound DC-295. Just before reaching the underpass of the Anacostia Foot Trail bridge, the vehicle struck the pedestrian, who was in the roadway. The driver and passengers then exited the vehicle and fled on foot.

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Major Crash Investigations Unit are leading the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call 202-727-9099 or text 50411. Tips can be submitted anonymously.

