Fishing with a buddy in New Jersey just got easier and cheaper under new law change

Trenton, NJ – It began with a well-intended law to make fishing more accessible, but a definition error limited its reach — now, New Jersey has fixed it, and the Buddy Fishing License Program is back with expanded eligibility and deeper discounts.

Starting with 2025 licenses, which became available December 2, 2024, anglers can once again take advantage of reduced-cost fishing licenses by pairing up in “Buddy Teams.” The change corrects a long-standing error in the law that mistakenly defined a “new angler” as someone who hadn’t purchased a fishing license since 2010 — a fixed year that made fewer people eligible each season.

The revised definition now aligns with the program’s original intent: a “new angler” is someone who has either never purchased a New Jersey fishing license or has not done so in the previous five years. That rolling window will move forward with each license year, restoring the program’s value.

Eligible Buddy Teams — either one returning angler and one new angler, or two new anglers — can receive steep discounts if they purchase licenses together in the same transaction. A returning angler is defined as someone who has held a license within the last five years. The program applies to both resident and non-resident anglers aged 16 and older who do not already qualify for existing license discounts.

Discounts are significant: resident Buddy Fishing Licenses drop from $22.50 to $11.75, and non-resident licenses fall from $34.00 to $17.50. Even the all-around license sees a cut, reduced to $62.25 from $72.25.

Licenses must be purchased at the same time, either online or at a license agent. While both anglers don’t need to be physically present for in-person purchases, profiles and certification forms must be completed in advance.

The Buddy Fishing License Program was first introduced in 2016 to encourage mentorship and increase participation in New Jersey’s freshwater fishing scene.

