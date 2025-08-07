Giant win for Warren County as player scores $2 million online prize

WARREN COUNTY, PA – A Pennsylvania Lottery player in Warren County has claimed a record-setting prize of more than $2 million from the MONOPOLY Progressive Jackpots eInstant game, marking the largest win ever from that online game in the state.

The player took home a total of $2,021,096.49 after hitting the jackpot while playing the connect-style online game, which features shared progressive jackpots across multiple states. The win is the biggest Pennsylvania Lottery eInstant payout awarded for MONOPOLY Progressive Jackpots since its launch.

MONOPOLY Progressive Jackpots can be played online via the Lottery’s website or official app on a computer, tablet, or mobile device. The Pennsylvania Lottery began offering online games in May 2018 and remains one of 15 U.S. jurisdictions to sell lottery products online.

The identity of the winning player has not been released.

