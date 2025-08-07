Camden County, NJ – A Camden County jury has convicted a Lindenwold man for the fatal 2022 shooting of a 23-year-old man inside a recording studio, prosecutors announced Wednesday.

Ronin A. Nevels, 25, of Lindenwold, was found guilty on July 31 of first-degree murder in the shooting death of Isaiah Shaw, of Winslow Township. The verdict followed a four-week trial in Camden County Superior Court.

Nevels was also convicted of second-degree unlawful possession of a weapon, second-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, and fourth-degree criminal trespass.

The shooting occurred on September 30, 2022, at approximately 9:52 p.m., when Lindenwold police responded to IAO Studios on the 2500 block of Egg Harbor Road for reports of a person shot. Shaw was found at the scene with a gunshot wound to the head and was pronounced dead.

Following an investigation by the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office and Lindenwold Police Department, Nevels was identified as the shooter. He was arrested the next day after barricading himself inside a home in Gloucester Township. A tactical response team responded to the scene, and Nevels eventually surrendered.

Jury convicts man in deadly Camden County studio shooting

The case was prosecuted by Assistant Prosecutor Kevin Moran, Section Chief of the Homicide Unit. Investigators included Sergeant Kyrus Ingalls of the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office and Detective Ryan Brennan of the Lindenwold Police Department.

Nevels is scheduled to be sentenced on September 11.

––

Key Points