Liquor store scratch-off turns into $50K payday

Upper Marlboro, MD – It happened after a routine visit to Marlboro Liquors when a longtime Calvert County lottery player bought a new scratch-off ticket and ended up walking away with a $50,000 top prize.

The man, a northern Calvert County resident who’s played Maryland Lottery games for over a decade, claimed his prize Tuesday at Lottery headquarters in Baltimore. His winning ticket came from the new $5 Cash Blast scratch-off game, launched in June.

He purchased the ticket from Marlboro Liquors, located at 5725 Crain Highway in Upper Marlboro, during a visit that also included a Pick 3 play. After scratching the ticket at home, he returned to the store to verify the win and confirmed the $50,000 prize.

Though this marks his biggest win yet, he intends to save the money rather than spend it. The player has no plans to give up playing and says he remains hopeful for future wins in Pick 3 or Pick 4.

The Cash Blast game debuted on June 23 with eight $50,000 top prizes. With this latest claim, six top prizes remain unclaimed, along with a dozen $5,000 second-tier prizes and hundreds of thousands of smaller payouts.

Marlboro Liquors will receive a $500 bonus from the Maryland Lottery for selling the winning ticket.

––

