Machete-wielding elderly man arrested after street brawl in D.C.

Washington, DC – A man selling merchandise from a table on a busy Northwest DC street was slashed with a machete Tuesday evening during an argument over a returned item, leading to the arrest of an 81-year-old suspect.

The incident occurred just after 5:00 p.m. on August 5 in the 3100 block of 14th Street NW. Third District officers responded to reports of an assault and found an adult male victim with visible lacerations. The man was conscious and breathing but declined transport after being evaluated by DC Fire and EMS at the scene.

Investigators say the assault took place following a dispute over a returned product. The victim had been selling goods at a table when the confrontation escalated, and the suspect reportedly used a machete to strike him.

The suspect, identified as 81-year-old Julian Bueno, who has no fixed address, was located nearby and taken into custody shortly after the incident. He was charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon.

––

Key Points