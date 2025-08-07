Man crashes Harley into parked car in fatal Woodbridge wreck

WOODBRIDGE, VA – A 41-year-old motorcyclist was killed early Wednesday morning after veering off the road and slamming into a parked car in Prince William County.

The crash happened just before 1:45 a.m. near the intersection of Dale Boulevard and Greenwood Drive. Investigators say Gary Virgil Teman was riding a 2016 Harley-Davidson Dyna Wide Glide when he failed to navigate a left-hand curve in the roadway.

According to police, Teman crossed the intersection and continued straight as the road curved, veering off to the right and crashing into the rear of an unoccupied parked vehicle.

Teman died at the scene. Officials also confirmed he did not have a valid motorcycle endorsement at the time of the crash.

Prince William County Police are continuing to investigate and ask anyone who witnessed the collision to come forward.

