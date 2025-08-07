Man fires shots at Newark hotel then runs from troopers with knife

Newark, DE – A man from North Carolina began waving a gun inside a Newark hotel room before firing multiple shots, barricading a woman inside, and fleeing into nearby woods where he was later arrested by state troopers.

Around 10:45 p.m. on August 4, Delaware State Police responded to reports of shots fired at the Sonesta ES Suites on Chapman Road. Upon arrival, troopers spotted a man running from the hotel parking lot into a wooded area. As they approached him, the suspect — later identified as 24-year-old Messiah Bernavil of Greensboro, North Carolina — ignored commands and advanced toward them with a knife in his waistband. Troopers used a Taser to subdue and arrest him without further incident.

Investigators learned that before fleeing, Bernavil had been inside a hotel room with a 33-year-old woman, a 52-year-old woman, a 9-year-old boy, and a 7-year-old girl. He reportedly waved a handgun inside the room and refused to let the 52-year-old woman leave. He then fired several rounds, damaging the room, though no one was hit.

The handgun was recovered in the parking lot near where troopers first encountered Bernavil. He was taken to a local hospital for evaluation, then transported to Troop 2 and charged with multiple felonies, including reckless endangering and unlawful imprisonment.

Bernavil was arraigned and committed to the Howard R. Young Correctional Institution on a $64,050 cash bond.

