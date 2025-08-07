Man found guilty in long-term abuse case involving young child

North Bergen, NJ – It happened over a two-year period inside a North Bergen home when a Bergen County man committed repeated acts of sexual abuse against a young child. A Hudson County jury has now found him guilty on multiple serious charges.

Carlos Perez, 59, of Palisades Park, was convicted Wednesday of two counts of aggravated sexual assault, one count of sexual assault, and one count of endangering the welfare of a child. The offenses occurred between 2013 and 2015 and involved a female juvenile who was under the age of 10 at the time.

The three-day trial concluded in Hudson County Superior Court before Judge Nesle Rodriguez. Assistant Prosecutor Andrew Baginski represented the state.

Perez is scheduled to be sentenced on October 31. He faces 25 years to life in New Jersey State Prison. He will also be required to register under Megan’s Law, be placed under Parole Supervision for Life, and comply with a permanent restraining order under Nicole’s Law.

