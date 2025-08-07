Maryland Lottery player bags $50K win

Bladensburg, MD – It happened inside a convenience store when a Hyattsville woman began scratching a Maryland Lottery ticket and uncovered a stack of winning symbols that added up to a $50,000 top prize.

The food service worker purchased the winning Cash Scratch Fever ticket at Quick Stop Food Mart, located at 5700 Emerson Street in Bladensburg. Using a pencil to scratch the ticket while still in the store, she revealed nine AUTOWIN symbols, each worth $5,000. She also uncovered a WIN 5x symbol paired with a $1,000 prize — multiplying it to $5,000 — bringing her total winnings to $50,000.

She claimed the prize Tuesday at Maryland Lottery headquarters in Baltimore. The Prince George’s County resident has not yet decided how she plans to use the money.

Cash Scratch Fever launched July 18 with seven $50,000 top prizes. This marks the first one claimed, leaving six still in play, along with hundreds of thousands of other prizes ranging from $5 to $5,000.

Quick Stop Food Mart will receive a $500 bonus from the Maryland Lottery for selling the winning ticket.

––

