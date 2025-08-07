Maryland man lands $50K after extra ticket falls out during sale

Hagerstown, MD – A Hagerstown man walked away with a $50,000 top prize on a Maryland Lottery Cash Blast ticket that wasn’t even supposed to be his — it had fallen loose during the transaction, and the clerk handed it to him instead of a fresh one from the box.

The retired mechanic claimed his prize on Wednesday at Lottery headquarters in Baltimore. He had already purchased several scratch-offs at Peach Town Liberty on Leitersburg Pike and decided to buy one more. That’s when a stray ticket, left over from a previous sale, fell out and was handed to him by the clerk.

When he scratched it, the winning number — 9 — matched one of his own. Beneath it, the top prize of $50,000 was revealed. The win was confirmed by scanning the ticket with the Maryland Lottery app.

The winner hasn’t yet decided how to use the money but said he and his wife enjoy traveling and more vacations may be in the future.

The Cash Blast game launched on June 23 and offers seven top prizes of $50,000. This win marks the third top prize claimed, with two previous winners in Calvert and Prince George’s counties. Five top prizes remain, along with thousands of smaller prizes ranging from $10 to $5,000.

Peach Town Liberty receives a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

––

Key Points