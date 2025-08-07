Michael Scott arrested for attacking woman in Wilkes-Barre

Wilkes-Barre, PA – It happened early Thursday morning when officers were called to a Madison Street residence after a woman reported being attacked during a domestic dispute.

The incident occurred around 2:05 a.m., when the 28-year-old woman told responding officers that a verbal argument with 34-year-old Michael Scott escalated into violence. She alleged that Scott struck her multiple times with a closed fist during the confrontation.

Police took Scott into custody at the scene without further incident. He was transported to Wilkes-Barre City Police Headquarters, where he was processed and arraigned on assault-related charges.

Authorities have not released further details on the victim’s condition or any pending court dates.

Key Points

A 34-year-old man was arrested early Thursday for assaulting a woman on Madison Street

The victim reported being punched multiple times during a domestic dispute

The suspect was taken into custody and arraigned at city police headquarters