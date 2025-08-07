Michael Scott arrested for attacking woman in Wilkes-Barre

An early morning domestic dispute turned violent on Madison Street, ending with one man in cuffs.

by Breaking Local News Report
Police light

Wilkes-Barre, PA – It happened early Thursday morning when officers were called to a Madison Street residence after a woman reported being attacked during a domestic dispute.

The incident occurred around 2:05 a.m., when the 28-year-old woman told responding officers that a verbal argument with 34-year-old Michael Scott escalated into violence. She alleged that Scott struck her multiple times with a closed fist during the confrontation.

Police took Scott into custody at the scene without further incident. He was transported to Wilkes-Barre City Police Headquarters, where he was processed and arraigned on assault-related charges.

Authorities have not released further details on the victim’s condition or any pending court dates.

––

Key Points

  • A 34-year-old man was arrested early Thursday for assaulting a woman on Madison Street
  • The victim reported being punched multiple times during a domestic dispute
  • The suspect was taken into custody and arraigned at city police headquarters
author avatar
Breaking Local News Report
Shore News Network is the Jersey Shore's #1 Independently Local News Source. Multiple sources and writers contributed to this report.
See Full Bio

Shore News Network is the Jersey Shore's #1 Independently Local News Source. Multiple sources and writers contributed to this report.

You may also like

Robocall crackdown begins as Pennsylvania targets 37 telecom...

Pennsylvania man charged for threatening to kill Trump...

Dove and goose hunting season countdown begins across...

Giant win for Warren County as player scores...

Woman attacked during altercation in Wilkes Barre store

GIANT Food Stores sells $5 million-winning lottery ticket

You can't access this website

Shore News Network provides free news to users. No paywalls. No subscriptions. Please support us by disabling ad blocker or using a different browser and trying again.