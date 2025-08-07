Midnight flasher grinds on car then grooves in street

South Stafford, VA – It happened just after midnight on Monday when a man allegedly rubbed his genitals on a stranger’s parked BMW outside a Royal Farms store — and then fled on foot, only to be found dancing in the middle of a nearby highway.

Deputies were called to the gas station on Royal Falls Drive around 12:37 a.m. after a woman witnessed an unknown male pressing his bare privates against her vehicle. Surveillance footage confirmed the bizarre act.

Deputy I.E. Baldi spoke with the victim at the scene, while others canvassed the area for the suspect. Despite the unsettling encounter, the woman was not harmed.

A short time later, Deputy W.A. Bolinsky located a man matching the description — performing what deputies described as “dirty dancing” in the middle of Warrenton Road. The man showed clear signs of intoxication and was quickly detained.

While being transported to the magistrate, the 45-year-old suspect reportedly began singing, adding another layer of strangeness to the case.

He was charged with indecent exposure and public intoxication and is being held without bond at Rappahannock Regional Jail.

The suspect’s identity has not yet been released.

