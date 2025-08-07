Migrant charged with domestic violence in Ocean County

Gustasvo Aquino-Ricardez, of Ocean County, was booked into the Ocean County jail on Wednesday, following a disturbing domestic violence case that includes serious assault charges.

The 5-foot-4, 140-pound man with brown eyes and short brown hair now faces multiple criminal charges stemming from an alleged violent altercation.

According to jail records, he is charged with attempting to cause bodily injury, aggravated assault involving strangulation of a domestic violence victim, and creating what officials described as an “inconvenient annoyance.” The aggravated assault charge, classified as a second-degree crime, carries significant legal weight, particularly given the domestic violence element.

He is currently awaiting a pre-trial hearing. At this time, Ocean County authorities have not released Aquino-Ricardez’s country of origin or immigration status. There is currently no ICE immigration detainer filed for the inmate.

The Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office follows the Attorney General’s Immigrant Trust Directive and will not release the individual’s immigration status.

Aquino-Ricardez, listed as single and without formal schooling, has no known aliases or detainers and remains in custody in Ocean County.