Online lottery play turns into $100K payday for Lancaster player

Lancaster, PA – A Pennsylvania Lottery player in Lancaster County is celebrating a $100,000 win after hitting big on the online game 3asy Money, according to the Lottery’s announcement on Wednesday.

The winning play came through the PA Lottery’s online platform, which allows users to play connect-style games such as 3asy Money using a computer, tablet, or mobile device. The game includes features like instant cash prizes, Tripler Wins, and bonus rounds.

PA Lottery online games are available to registered users 18 or older with verified age and identity. Players can access instant games as well as purchase draw tickets for Powerball, Mega Millions, Match 6, and other traditional games through palottery.com or the official PA Lottery App.

This win is part of a growing trend of large payouts through the online system, which has been in place since 2018. Pennsylvania remains one of 15 states offering digital lottery options.

The identity of the winning player has not been released, and all prizes are subject to standard verification and applicable taxes.

