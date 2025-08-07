Pentagon building largest-ever detention center at Fort Bliss to support deportation efforts

EL PASO, TX — It began in mid-July when construction crews broke ground at Fort Bliss — now, the Department of Defense has confirmed it is building a massive detention center on the Texas Army base to house up to 5,000 detainees for the Department of Homeland Security.

Pentagon Press Secretary Kingsley Wilson announced Wednesday that the site, which initially will house 1,000 individuals by the end of August, will become the largest federal detention center in U.S. history dedicated to immigration enforcement.

The project follows approval by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth to allow DHS to use land on the base. Wilson said the facility is part of the DOD’s ongoing support for DHS in enforcing federal immigration policy.

The announcement came during a broad briefing that also addressed domestic deployments and military developments across the country and abroad.

Wilson praised the role of 4,700 DOD service members, including National Guard troops and Marines, for their presence in Los Angeles, which she said helped reduce unrest following mass demonstrations. The number of demonstrators reportedly dropped from thousands in early June to just over 20 earlier this week. Roughly 300 California National Guard members remain on duty in the city.

Defense officials also confirmed plans to return the Reconciliation Monument — also known as the Confederate Memorial — to Arlington National Cemetery. The statue had previously been removed but will be restored to its original location in Section 16, where Confederate soldiers were reinterred over a century ago.

Hegseth said the monument was part of American history and would not be erased. Originally dedicated in 1914 by President Woodrow Wilson, the statue depicts a symbolic representation of the American South and includes biblical inscriptions.

The Pentagon also acknowledged ongoing support for Ukraine, citing $1 billion in allied funding for U.S.-made weapons and equipment. NATO partners including Germany, Denmark, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Norway are contributing to that effort.

In Georgia, five U.S. soldiers were wounded at Fort Stewart on Wednesday after a shooting involving an active-duty service member. The suspect was subdued by fellow soldiers and remains in custody. The incident is under investigation.

Later today, Defense Secretary Hegseth is expected to join President Donald J. Trump at a Purple Heart Day ceremony at the White House. The Pentagon recognized the sacrifices of wounded veterans and honored the nation’s oldest military award.

Key Points

The Department of Defense is building a 5,000-person detention center at Fort Bliss to support DHS deportation operations.

The Pentagon confirmed the return of the Confederate Reconciliation Monument to Arlington National Cemetery.

DOD acknowledged reduced protests in Los Angeles, a NATO arms funding effort for Ukraine, and a shooting at Fort Stewart that injured five soldiers.