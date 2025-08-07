Police release suspect image in fatal New Jersey Avenue shooting

Washington, DC – It happened late Sunday night when gunfire broke out on New Jersey Avenue NW, leaving a 27-year-old man dead as police now search for a suspect captured on surveillance footage.

At approximately 11:04 p.m. on August 3, First District officers responded to a shooting in the 400 block of New Jersey Avenue. They found Akim Toure, of Riverdale, Maryland, unconscious and suffering from gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead after all lifesaving efforts failed.

The Metropolitan Police Department has released surveillance images of a suspect believed to be involved in the shooting. The photos were taken near the scene shortly before or after the incident.

A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered to anyone who provides information leading to the arrest and conviction of the individual or individuals responsible.

Anyone with knowledge of this incident or the identity of the suspect is urged to call 202-727-9099 or text 50411. Tipsters may remain anonymous.

Key Points

  • Akim Toure, 27, was fatally shot on August 3 in Northwest DC
  • Surveillance images of the suspect have been released by police
  • A $25,000 reward is available for information leading to an arrest
