Police report non-verbal elderly woman with dementia disappeared into the woods near her home Wednesday and hasn’t been seen since

Rainbow Lake, NY – She walked out of her home Wednesday evening and vanished into the Adirondack woods.

Geraldine Hay, 79, who suffers from dementia and is non-verbal, was last seen around 6:25 p.m. Wednesday after leaving her residence on Garondah Road in Rainbow Lake, according to New York State Police.

Troopers responded to the scene shortly after the elderly woman was reported missing, launching a search effort in the surrounding area.

Hay was described as being about 5-foot-3 with gray hair. She was last seen wearing a blue sweatshirt, aqua shirt, burgundy joggers, and purple Crocs. Due to her medical condition, she may be unable to respond or seek help on her own.

The State Police are asking for the public’s help in locating her and have urged anyone with information to call 518-897-2000.

As of Thursday night, there was no confirmed sighting or known direction of travel.

Key Points

A 79-year-old woman with dementia went missing Thursday evening from her home in Rainbow Lake

Geraldine Hay is non-verbal and was last seen walking away from her residence on foot

Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact the New York State Police