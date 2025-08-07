Police say a man who followed a woman home and robbed her at gunpoint is now in custody

STAMFORD, CT — It happened in the early morning hours of May 17 when a woman pulled into her driveway on Orange Street and was held at gunpoint — now police say the man responsible is in custody.

Desmond Hamilton, 26, of Ansonia, was arrested Tuesday on an active warrant for first-degree robbery connected to the armed holdup in Stamford. The arrest was made by Judicial Marshals at the Milford courthouse during Hamilton’s appearance on unrelated charges.

According to Stamford Police, the victim told officers she was approached in her driveway around 2:34 a.m. by a man dressed in all black and wearing a surgical mask. The suspect held a firearm to her neck and demanded her belongings before fleeing the scene on foot, heading west on Orange Street and then south on Lockwood Avenue.

Detectives with the Stamford Police Major Crimes Squad “B” determined the suspect had followed the victim from the west side of Stamford to the east side, targeting her as she drove home. Investigators later identified Hamilton as the suspect and linked him to multiple similar robbery cases in other Connecticut jurisdictions.

An arrest warrant was issued by Stamford Superior Court, and bond was set at $250,000. Hamilton was taken into custody on August 5 and will be presented in court on the Stamford charges.

Key Points

A woman was robbed at gunpoint outside her Stamford home on May 17.

Police say Desmond Hamilton followed the victim before committing the robbery.

Hamilton was arrested Tuesday on a Stamford warrant while in court for unrelated charges.