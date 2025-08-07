Silver Spring man hits $50K lottery jackpot

Silver Spring, MD – It happened after a four-draw Pick 5 ticket turned into a top-prize payday for a Montgomery County man, who walked away with $50,000 following the August 4 evening drawing.

The Silver Spring resident, a regular Maryland Lottery player, purchased his ticket for the midday and evening drawings on both August 3 and 4. By the end of the second day, his straight bet had hit — securing one of the game’s top prizes.

He claimed his winnings Tuesday at Maryland Lottery headquarters in Baltimore. At the time of the claim, he said his plan was to place the entire amount into savings.

The winning ticket was purchased at Quality Beer and Wine, located at 13826 Old Columbia Pike in Silver Spring. The store will receive a $500 bonus from the Maryland Lottery for selling the winning ticket.

Pick 5 continues to attract thousands of players across the state with the chance to win up to $50,000 on a straight bet.

––

Key Points