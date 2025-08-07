Stafford woman on the run after deadly hit and run on Richmond Highway

A 21-year-old woman is wanted for a fatal hit and run and authorities say she’s on the run and dodging capture.

by Breaking Local News Report
STAFFORD, VA — It happened Tuesday when a pedestrian was fatally struck in the 2600 block of Richmond Highway — now deputies say the suspected driver is on the run.

The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office has identified 21-year-old Gabriela Alejandra Bonilla Flores as the suspect behind the wheel of a white Audi Q5 that hit and killed a pedestrian earlier this week. Investigators say Flores fled the scene and is now wanted for hit and run resulting in death.

Deputies confirmed Thursday that Flores is actively evading arrest and is aware of the ongoing manhunt. Officials say additional charges are likely as the investigation continues.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic female, 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighing 115 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. The vehicle involved, a white Audi Q5, has been seized as evidence by the sheriff’s office.

Law enforcement is urging anyone with knowledge of Flores’ whereabouts to come forward. Members of the public are asked not to approach Flores if spotted, but to contact 911 immediately.

The sheriff’s office has assigned Deputy S.C. Martin to lead the investigation and is urging anyone with tips to reach out to him directly at 540-658-4400.

Key Points

  • Gabriela Alejandra Bonilla Flores, 21, is wanted for a fatal hit and run on Richmond Highway.
  • Flores is actively avoiding law enforcement after allegedly killing a pedestrian on Tuesday.
  • The vehicle involved has been seized and more charges are expected.
